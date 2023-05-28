Asset Declaration: 4 Years After, I’m More Poorer As Gov – Makinde





Re-elected governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has declared that he is more poorer in terms of assets after serving the people of the State in the last four years.

Makinde said he had lost about 12 per cent of the assets he declared in 2019 when he was first sworn in as the governor of the State.

He said the reason for the loss was due to his inability to manage and focus on his personal businesses as a result of his managing Oyo State.

Makinde, who spoke while fielding questions from journalists shortly after submitting his end of first tenure asset declaration form and obtaining a fresh one ahead of his inauguration for a second term in office at the Oyo State Office of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) on Friday, said despite the loss, however, he had no regret in serving the State.

He assured that the details of the loss and his new asset details would be made public soon.

“Statutorily, you have to declare your asset on assumption of office and end of tenure. Since one tenure…





Source: Leadership Newspaper