Boxing: Fury Yet To Send Contract For Joshua Fight, Says Hearn





Britain’s world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has not sent a contract to Anthony Joshua lining up a September fight, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Fury, 34, said on Friday he wanted to meet Joshua at Wembley later in the year and had already sent a contract.

“[Fury’s team has] reached out but no contract has been sent,” said Hearn.

“We’re negotiating a fight with [ex-heavyweight champion] Deontay Wilder [in December] and a fight in August. We are not willing to alter those plans.”

Speaking on IFL TV, Joshua’s promoter Hearn added: “If our plans don’t come to fruition we would of course be open to discussing a fight with Tyson Fury. The Tyson Fury fight is a fight Anthony Joshua wants.

“The good news is we’re talking, we’ll see what happens.”

Fury has not fought since retaining his WBC title against Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December.

He wrote on Instagram that a fight against 33-year-old two-time world champion Joshua is "a fight





