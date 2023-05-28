BREAKING: Buhari Honours Late Sam Nda-Isaiah With Posthumous OFR Award





In a long-awaited move, President Muhammadu Buhari has posthumously honoured the late Founding Chairman of LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group, Sam Nda-Isaiah, by awarding him the prestigious national honour of Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR).

Last year, many expressed surprise and raised eyebrows when Nda-Isaiah’s name was conspicuously absent from the national honours list, despite his significant contributions to President Buhari’s administration.

However, the President has now rectified this oversight, acknowledging the late newspaper publisher’s invaluable service.

The friends and associates of late Nda-Isaiah, who sadly passed away on December 12, 2021, after a brief illness, had fervently called for this posthumous national honour on his 61st posthumous birthday earlier this year.

His influence extended beyond journalism, as he was also a prominent figure in politics, having aspired for the presidency and being a notable member of the governing All Progressive Congress…





Source: Leadership Newspaper