Children’s Day: Nasarawa Assembly Speaker Decries Out-of-school Rate In North





Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mohammed Balarabe Abdullahi, has called on his colleagues to put in place legislation that will check the high rate of out-of-school children in the North.

He also urged them to move against child labour, violence against children, begging and street hawking as well as other vices that tended to stall child development in the region.

In a statement commemorating the 2023 Children Day in Lafia, on Saturday, the speaker decried the growing number of out-of-school children, describing the situation as not only alarming but unacceptable.

The statement which was signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Jibrin Gwamna quoted the speaker as impressing on his colleagues to do the needful to reign in the menace.

He said the best gift every parent and government will give to the children is quality education, noting that the only way to do so is to ensure access to free and qualitative education at the foundation level.

He said the Nasarawa…





Source: Leadership Newspaper