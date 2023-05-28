Federal Govt Launches 10-Year National Housing Strategy Document





The federal government has launched a 10-year National housing strategy blueprint to ensure the availability of quality housing for all Nigerians.

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, who launched the document, which was put together by the FMDQ Group Plc, said the blueprint’s implementation would address the financial challenges facing the housing sector.

Fashola, who noted that Friday was his last day in office, however, for the umpteen time, denied that the country is battling with a 17 million housing deficit.

He said the figure could not be relied upon because, according to him, it did not emanate from verifiable data, stating that the figure being branded about emanated from his ministry in 2012.

To this end, he declared that the statistics from the National Population Commission stated that the country has about 96 million buildings while another from the Bureau of Statistics said there are 42 million households in the country.

He asked why the number…





Source: Leadership Newspaper