Group Accuses Obaseki Of Withholding Benin Traditional Council Monthly Allocation





A socio-cultural group, Edo National Voice (ENV), has accused Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, of shortchanging the Benin Traditional Council (BTC) of its monthly allocations for three months running.

At a press conference organised by the President, Iyamu Osaro Culture and its Secretary General, Comrade Collins Osaghae Amadin, over the weekend, the ENV alleged that “the inability of Governor Obaseki to take custody of our returned stolen Artefacts has made him to orchestrate several tactics to undermine everything that is connected to our revered Throne, Culture, Tradition, Custom and Heritage.

“His latest action due to his inability to take custody of our returned stolen Artefacts was obviously seen in the behaviours of some of the defiant Enigies who were agitating for their own local government traditional council as against our great Oba of Benin Kingdom consent who is solely vested with the authority to grant such request.”

ENV also accused the governor of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper