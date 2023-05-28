Group Urges Overhaul Of FCT VIO





The International Traffic Observation Initiative has called for a comprehensive restructuring of the Federal Capital Territory Directorate of Road Traffic Services (FCT DRTS) to ensure improved efficiency.

Country representative of the initiative, Arogundade Olaosebikan Emmanuel, highlighted the pressing need for reforms during a roundtable discussion held in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

The focus of the meeting revolved around the declining standards of traffic management and related issues attributed to the FCT DRTS.

Emmanuel emphasised that the DRTS had deviated from its constitutional mandate, transforming into a revenue generation agency instead of fulfilling its core responsibilities such as standard vehicle inspection and traffic control.

The organisation’s credibility has been undermined due to the appointment of inexperienced and unprofessional personnel, leading to a dent in its reputation.

While Dr. Lateef Bello, the newly appointed director, has been striving to enhance…





Source: Leadership Newspaper