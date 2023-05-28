Inmates Escape From US Prison In Dustbins, Staff Placed On Leave 





Four prison employees have been placed on administrative leave after two inmates escaped from a prison in the United States by concealing themselves in a dumpster.

The Ohio state department of corrections said both men were discovered missing during a prisoner count at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials then determined the men were last seen on surveillance video inside the facility just after 8:40 a.m. Monday. One of the prisoners identified as 46-year-old James Lee has been captured.

Lee was captured by police in another state on Wednesday after police chased a stolen car.

The other escapeee, 50-year-old Bradley Gillespie who was convicted of two counts of murder and was sentenced to two consecutive 15-to-life sentences in 2016 is believed to have evaded police from the stolen car.

Police in Ohio are on a manhunt for Gillespie. Their search has involved forward-looking infrared, or FLIR, devices on helicopters, ground canvasses and dogs, and five boats in the Ohio River…





Source: Leadership Newspaper