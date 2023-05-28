SERAP Tells Tinubu, Shettima To Declare Assets





The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has told the President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to start on a clean slate by promptly making public details of his assets, income, investments, liabilities, and interests.

The non-governmental organisation also impressed it on Tinubu to encourage his Vice-president-elect to do the same,

even as it urged him to “immediately prioritise the full and effective respect for human rights, media freedom, the rule of law and the country’s judiciary by promptly obeying countless court judgments which the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has repeatedly treated with utter contempt and disdain.”

In the open letter dated May 27, 2023 and signed by SERAP’s deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation stated: “SERAP notes your recent promise to ‘kill corruption’. However, this rhetoric is nothing new: the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari used similar hollow anticorruption phrase in 2015.

“As…





Source: Leadership Newspaper