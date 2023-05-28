The Rise Of Bola Ahmed Tinubu





Bola Ahmed Tinubu has never lost an election he contested in, whether it was for the Senate seat, governor or president. And in every election, opponents were no lightweight politicians. Some were once his mentors. In elections where the odds didn’t favour him, as was the case in 2007, 2011 and 2015, he simply backed somebody else.

But in less than 24 hours the president-elect who metamorphosed from strong man of Lagos politics to national leader of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) will be sworn in as the nation’s 16th president and take on the title, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

On February 25, 2023 history was made in Nigeria as the electorate elected their next president. The collective will of the Nigerian electorate was demonstrated in totality with the massive voting of the APC candidate, Tinubu, who defeated other presidential candidates.

The victory of the 70-year-old political veteran was conclusive, with 8.79m votes, putting him well ahead of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper