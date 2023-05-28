We Didn’t Fail In Payment Of WAEC Fees For Students – Sanwo-Olu





Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday said his administration gave priority to the education sector in his first tenure in office, saying they did not fail in four years in the payment of the fees for the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for students of Senior Secondary School 3 (SS3) of the state’s public schools.

Sanwo-Olu stated this at the 2023 Children’s Day Celebration themed “More Money for Primary Education”.

He said his administration spent over N4.2billion in the space of four years for the payment in line with the free education policy of the government.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat said his administration prioritises education having recognised that students are the future of the state.

“I want to tell you the truth that is shared by all of us here that without you, the children, we would have little joy and we would have no love at all. That is why it is our belief that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper