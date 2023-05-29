17,331 NSCDC, NIS, Other Personnel Get Promotion As Buhari’s Farewell Gift





The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFISB) has approved the promotion of no fewer than 17,331 officers of the Paramilitary Agencies under the Ministry of Interior.

The promotion of the top management officers was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the Secretary of CDCFIB, Ja’afaru Ahmed, who explained that the figure released was that of the Year 2022 Promotion Exercise.

The breakdown shows that out of the 17, 31 officers promoted, 8,365 are of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), 3,472 in the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), 327 men and officers of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) and 5,167 officers in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

According to the statement, the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Board, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who described the promotion of the officers as a parting gift from the outgoing administration, added that the approval was made taking cognizance of merit and performance…





Source: Leadership Newspaper