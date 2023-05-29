Amaechi Absent At Tinubu’s Inauguration, Attends Abia Gov’s Swearing-in





A prominent member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, was conspicuously absent at the inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s 16th President on Monday at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State, was spotted at the inauguration of Labour Party’s Alex Otti as the Governor of Abia State at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

Amaechi wasn’t alone in Umuahia. Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II also graced Governor Otti’s inauguration.

While Tinubu was sworn-in in Nigeria’s capital city of Abuja, 28 governors spread across four different political parties were sworn-in simultaneously in their respective states.

Tinubu’s inauguration was well-attended by African leaders including South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa; Prime Minister of Gabon, Billy By-Nze, President of the Republic of Cote D’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara; Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo; Rwanda President, Paul Kagame;…





Source: Leadership Newspaper