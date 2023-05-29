El-Rufai Hands Over Power To Kaduna Gov-elect Ahead May 29 





The outgoing governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has completed the administrative handover to governor-elect, Senator Uba Sani, on Sunday, as he presented the hand-over notes of Kaduna State Government ministries, department and agencies (MDAs) to his successor.

In a brief ceremony held at Government House, Kaduna, El-Rufai handed over the remaining notes to the incoming governor, Uba Sani, ahead of his Monday, May 29 swearing-in ceremony.

It would be recalled that the outgoing Governor El-Rufai had on Saturday presented the 2023 Transition Committee Report to Governor-elect

Speaking during the presentation of the report, El-Rufai, who commended the Transition Committee Team, said the report will serve as a blueprint and guide to the incoming administration of his successor, Uba Sani.





Source: Leadership Newspaper