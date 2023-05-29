Garba Shehu, Akande, 337 Others Bag Special National Awards





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the conferment of Special National Honours Award on 339 Nigerians, including Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity.

Shehu and Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity (Office of the Vice President) were conferred with the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, also received the National Honour of OON.

An official publication by the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs advised the award recipients to come to the office of the Ministry to collect their certificates and medals on Thursday, June 1, 2023.





Source: Leadership Newspaper