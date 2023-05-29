JUST-IN: Media Mogul, Raymond Dokpesi, Is Dead





Prominent media mogul and chairman emeritus of Daar Communications PLC, owners of Nigeria’s first private radio station, Raypower FM and AIT, High Chief Raymond Aleogho Anthony Dokpesi, is dead.

Dokpesi died on Monday, May 29, 2023.

According to a statement issued by his family and signed by his first son, Raymond Dokpesi (JNR), they described the deceased businessman as beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of High Chief Raymond Aleogho Anthony Dokpesi (Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom) who passed away on May 29th, 2023. High Chief Dokpesi was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

“High Chief Dokpesi was also a respected and accomplished businessman, a pioneer in the media industry, and a philanthropist who dedicated his life to the service of his country and his community. His…





Source: Leadership Newspaper