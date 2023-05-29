Lawan Mourns Media Mogul Raymond Dokpesi





The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has expressed his grief over the death of media mogul, Dr Raymond Dokpesi.

Lawan described the death of founder of Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower FM Radio as a great loss to the Nigerian polity and media industry in the light of his immense contributions to politics and the evolution of private media in Nigeria and Africa.

A statement signed by the Media Adviser to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, on Monday, quoted Lawan as saying that it was to the credit of Dokpesi that he established the first private television network in Nigeria, Africa’s first private satellite television and first privately-owned radio station in Nigeria.

“I commiserate with the immediate family of Dr Raymond Dokpesi, staff of AIT/Ray power FM radio and the media industry at large on this great loss.

“They should all be consoled that Dr Dokpesi made his mark in business, politics and the media industry and lived a fulfilled life,” Lawan said.

He…





Source: Leadership Newspaper