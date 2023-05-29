Nigeria Broadband Penetration Rises To 48.21%





The Nigerian Communications Commission(NCC) has said, broadband penetration in Nigeria increased from six per cent in August 2015 to 48.21 per cent by March 2023.

Speaking at the RegTech Africa Conference, 2023, titled, ‘Elevating National Policy on Financial Inclusion, Consumer Protection and Cybersecurity’, held in Lagos, the executive vice chairman, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the communication sector contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), increased from 8.5 per cent in 2015 to 13.55 per cent at the end of the 4th quarter 2022.

Dantata, who was represented by the deputy director, Digital Economy, Freda Bruce-Bennet, said communications technology is the most effective tool of expanding the boundaries of financial inclusion in Nigeria.

According to Dantata, active voice subscription also increased from about 151 million to 226.2 million while internet subscriptions increased from about 95 million to approximately 158 million in March 2023.

He said: "NCC…





Source: Leadership Newspaper