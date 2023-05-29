Our Newly Unveiled Studio In Lagos ‘ll Boost Music Industry, Says Lahor Music CEO





Our The entertainment industry Saturday received a boost with the unveiling of a studio by Lahor Music WorldWide, which would help to bring lovers of music and other players in the music and entertainment industry far and wide to together in Nigeria.

The record label headquarters, which is located in Lagos State with its strong presence in the United States of America, will help to nurture talents, and provide opportunities for young people to realise and exploit thier God-given given talents and potential.

The state-of-the-art facility which is sited in the heart of Lagos, would likely change the narrative in the music industry, perhaps due to its capacity to provide variety of services which include live band recordings to video production, space rentals, DJ sessions, and podcast creation

During the unveiling ceremony of the beautiful edifice on Saturday, legendary figures in the Nigerian music industry including Daddy Showkey, were also present at the venue of the event to grace…





Source: Leadership Newspaper