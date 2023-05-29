Pochettino Signs 3 Years Deal As New Chelsea Manager





Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has finally signed a three-year deal at Chelsea after a long wait for his signature.

The Argentine will start working at Stamford Bridge after the season has finished and will replace Frank Lampard, who is in interim charge. He will officially take charge at Stamford Bridge in the summer

He will be the second manager hired by new owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital after a failed eight-month stint from Graham Potter. Pochettino has been given two years less than the five handed to Potter in September.

Jesus Perez will also join as his assistant coach, who was with him at Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germ. The 51-year-old has not managed a club since his time at PSG where he spent one season in 2021/22. Prior to that, Pochettino had five years at Tottenham where he took them to the Champions League final in 2019.

He was sacked a few months after following a shoddy start to the season. But the coach is still well-liked by Spurs fans, who…





Source: Leadership Newspaper