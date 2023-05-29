President Muhammadu Buhari Appoints Sharada ES Of Almajiri Commission





Following his assent to the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education Bill 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of the outgoing member of the House of Representatives for Kano Municipal, Hon. Sha’aban Sharada as its executive secretary.

In a statement issued yesterday by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the presidency said Sharada has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication from Bayero University, Kano and a Master of Business Administration from University of Chichester, United Kingdom.





Source: Leadership Newspaper