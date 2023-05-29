Tinubu Congratulates Erdoğan On Reelection In Turkey





President Bola Tinubu has congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey on his reelection victory.

Tinubu, who took his Twitter handle for the first time as President of Nigeria on Monday, said the electoral victory was sign that Erdogan retains the full trust and confidence of the Turkish people.

He added that he looked forward to a collaborative relationship between Nigeria and Turkey.

Tinubu wrote: “I congratulate President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan ) on his recent electoral victory, an unmistakable sign that he retains the full trust and confidence of the Turkish people.

“I wish him a successful tenure and look forward to a collaborative relationship between our nations.”





Source: Leadership Newspaper