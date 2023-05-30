Atakpu Emerges New President Of Benin Chamber Of Commerce





The Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BENCCIMA) has elected Barrister Austin Atakpu as its new President following the death of the former President, Mrs Aina Omo-Ojeonu, early 2023.

The election of the new president and other executive officers was held during the 58th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Chamber, which held in Benin City, Edo State.

Until his recent position, Atakpu was acting President of the Chamber.

In a statement released Tuesday from the office of the President, other members of the new executive include; Engr. Godwin Omoregie Eki as the 1st Deputy President; Barr. Alex Eghosa Aganmwonyi as 2nd Deputy President; Pastor O.A. Balogun as Vice President; Sir (Dr.) B.J Braie as Vice President; Mr. Jonathan Alele Oboite as Vice President; Hon. (Barr.) Igbuan Ilofuan as Vice President; Lady Taiye Agbontaen as Treasurer; Mr. Andrew Odihi Ogiamien as elected Council Member, and Mr. Ekpen Isoken Odemwingie as elected Council Member,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper