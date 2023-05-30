BREAKING: Osun Court Sentences Hotelier To Death Over OAU Student Murder





Chief Judge of Osun State, Justice Adepele Ojo, has sentenced the proprietor of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, Dr. Rahmon Adedoyin, to death by hanging over the murder of an Obafeml Awolowo University (OAU) Postgraduate student, Timothy Adegoke.

Adedoyin was charged along with six of his workers, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwole Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem Adebayo Kunle and Adedeji Adesola as first to seventh defendants and were docked on 18-count charge bordering on murder, conspiracy, oath of secrecy, among others.

JusticeOjo in her judgement on Tuesday discharged other three defendants, Magdalene Chiefuna, Lawrence Oluwole and Adedeji Adesola.

They were discharged from the counts of conspiracy to murder and murder. However, they were found culpable of other counts in the charge.

Adedoyin was, however, found culpable and hereby convicted of counts 1, 2, 3, 7, 9, 15 and 16.

The Court held that the second autopsy report signed by two pathologists from Obafemi Awolowo…





Source: Leadership Newspaper