Gov Mbah Names Prof. Onyia New Enugu SSG





Enugu State governor, Dr Peter Mbah, has appointed Professor Chidiebere Onyia as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The appointment was announced in a statement personally signed by the governor on Monday and released to journalists by his media office.

Until his appointment, Prof. Onyia was the Managing Director of the United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Facility. He was also the Lead strategy advisor for the Federal Government of Nigeria, World Bank Group Power Sector Recovery Programme, and has over the years rendered services to different international organisations and countries, among them the United Nations, Germany and Russia.

Prof. Onyia is a visiting Professor of Education at the Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, a former visiting Professor at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, and serves on the Governing Council of two private Nigerian universities.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences, a Master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper