Gov Radda Appoints Dangiwa As SSG, Tsauri Chief Of Staff





Katsina State Governor, Dr Umar Dikko Radda, has appointed Arc. Ahmad Dangiwa as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Jabiru Tsauri as the Chief of Staff.

These wre the first appointments to be made by the new Katsina State governor coming barely hours after his inauguration and swearing-in as the fifth democratically elected Governor of the State.

A statement signed by Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP said he (Dangiwa) has been appointed as the new SSG while Tsauri is the Chief of Staff to Governor Radda.

Others include Barr. Muhtar Aliyu Saulawa appointed as the Deputy Chief of Staff and Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji is Principal Private Secretary to the Governor.

The Governor also approved the appointment of Mallam Maiwada Danmallam as the Director-General (Media); Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, Chief Press Secretary; Malam Miqdad Isah as Senior Special Assistant on Digital Media, and Abubakar Badaru Jikamshi as the Senior Special…





Source: Leadership Newspaper