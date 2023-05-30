Gov Uba Sani Promises Inclusive Govt, State Police





Newly sworn in Kaduna State governor Uba Sani, has promised to run an all-inclusive government while assuring to tackle the insecurity in the state headlong, even as he renewed the call for a state police.

Governor Sani said the prevailing security situation in the country and Kaduna State demands significant shift in the current structure, stressing that he would work with his colleagues and members of the National and State Assemblies to make state police a reality.

In his inaugural address after taking the oath of office and allegiance, he said he had always been in the forefront of advocacy for state police in the 9th Senate, adding that state police is the panacea to the country’s perennial security challenges, stressing that, “security is basically a local affair and it demands for a local approach.”

Uba Sani said his administration will consolidate and build on the unprecedented infrastructural upgrade, which was targeted at enhancing public welfare and accelerated…





Source: Leadership Newspaper