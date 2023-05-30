New Sokoto Gov Nullifies Tambuwal’s Last-minute Appointments, Decisions





Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto of Sokoto State, on resumption of office, has nullified, suspended and revoked with immediate effect all last-minute appointments and approvals by the immediate-past administration of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

They include the nullification of all appointments made after March 19, 2023 by the administration of former Governor Tambuwal.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday at the Government House, Sokoto, the Press Secretary to the new Governor, Abubakar Bawa, said the Governor has also suspended for review in due course and in public interest all recent appointments of traditional rulers made by the immediate-past governor of the State.

In the same vein, Bawa said the renaming of tertiary institutions in the State and other appointments related to their Governing Councils and their relocations recently announced by the outgone administration had been nullified, hence, “all the affected institutions are to revert to their former names and locations…





Source: Leadership Newspaper