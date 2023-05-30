Ogun: Abiodun Sworn-in For Second Term, Pardons 49 Prison Inmates, 3 On Death Row





Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun. has been sworn in for the second term as the fifth civilian governor of the state.

Speaking after taking the oath of allegiance and office administered by the Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Mosumola Dipeolu, at the M.K.O Abiola Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, Governor Abiodun used the occasion to announce the release of 49 prison inmates and three condemn prisoners on medical and long imprisonment term.

“The Constitution of Nigeria allows me to exercise a prerogative to pardon anybody connected to or convicted of an offence in Ogun State. Thus, having received the guidance from the Council set up to advise me on this prerogative, I have signed the appropriate warrant ordering the immediate release of 49 convicts who are currently imprisoned in different correctional facilities across Ogun State.

“I have also signed a warrant ordering that the death sentences imposed on 3 death row convicts be immediately converted to prison sentences. The…





Source: Leadership Newspaper