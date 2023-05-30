Retirement: IGP Alkali In Contempt Of Court – Lawyer





A legal practitioner and Human Rights Activist based in Abuja, Barrister Silas Joseph Onu, has called on the embattled Inspector-general of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, to respect the judgement of the court and vacate office as ordered by the court.

Onu, in a statement issued in Abuja Tuesday, said as it stands with the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State, the IGP is currently occupying office illegally.

According to him, the statement in defence of the IGP by the spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force, Mr Muyiwa Adejobi, cannot override a judgement of the court.

Barrister Onu said, “The above quoted press release by the spokesperson of the Police, on behalf of the sacked/retired former Inspector-General of Police, who in total disregard for law and order as contained in the Federal High Court judgment that determined his unlawful appointment and stay in office, is reminiscent of the Buhari administration’s penchant for disobeying Court orders.

“It is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper