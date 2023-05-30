We Expect Fierce Opposition From Fuel Subsidy Beneficiaries – Shettima





Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling the long-standing issues of fuel subsidy and multiple exchange rates.

He disclosed this to State House correspondents on Tuesday in his first interview after resuming work at the Presidential Villa .

He emphasised the urgent need to address these challenges for the betterment of the Nigerian nation.

Shettima referred to President Bola Tinubu recent pronouncements on the fuel subsidy stating that it is crucial to either remove the fuel subsidy or risk its detrimental effects on the country.

He highlighted that in 2022 alone, a staggering $10 billion was spent on subsidizing the extravagant lifestyle of the upper class, with only minimal benefits trickling down to the poorest 40% of Nigerians.

Shettima acknowledged that unveiling such a complex issue would face fierce opposition from those who have been benefiting from the subsidy scam.

Nevertheless, Vice President Shettima expressed confidence in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper