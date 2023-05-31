10th NASS: Northern Alliance Alleges Plot To Arrest Betara, Yari





The chairman of the Northern Alliance For Democracy (NAD), Jibril Mohammed, has raised the alarm over the use of undemocratic methods to hinder the aspirations of Hon. Aliyu Betara and Senator-elect Abdulaziz Yari.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja Mohammed expressed concern over the plans by certain members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), leadership to intimidate, threaten and potentially arrest the duo.

Mohammed said Betara, the chairman of the Committee on Appropriations in the 9th House of Representatives and Yari, a former governor of Zamfara State, have fearlessly opposed the zoning arrangements of the APC for the leadership positions within the legislature.

He said both individuals have been actively campaigning to secure the positions of speaker of the House of Representatives and senate president, respectively, garnering support from their colleagues.

He said credible sources close to the ruling party have revealed that influential figures within the party’s…





Source: Leadership Newspaper