18-yr-old Varsity Student Wins ZODML Poetry Challenge 





An 18-year-old student of Lagos State University (LASU), Saheed Sunday, has emerged as the winner of the Zacchaeus Onumba Dibiaezue Memorial Libraries (ZODML) poetry contest organised for students in public tertiary institutions.

The 200-level English Language student, with the winning poem, ‘Poem About My Mother’, defeated four other finalists in a keenly contested exercise.

One of the judges, Aduke Gomez, stated that the quality of the writing was incredible without mincing words with over 791 entries received from students across tertiary institutions in the country.

“In any competition like this, there will be those who enter just for the sake of it. But we could tell by the time we had sifted and sifted until we got to the top 10. It was difficult to choose, and in fact, any of the top five shortlists would have been the best because the quality of the writing, the quality of attention to the theme, and the use of language were inspirational.

"For me, this exercise…





Source: Leadership Newspaper