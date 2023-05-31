Alleged Blasphemy: Shariah Court Orders Arrest Of Bauchi Islamic Cleric





The Upper Shariah Court of Appeal No. 1 sitting in Bauchi metropolis, has issued a bench warrant against the Dutsen-Tanshi Jumma’at Mosque Imam, Dr Idris Abdul’aziz, following his failure to appear before the court.

Dr Abdul’aziz is standing trial before the court for alleged incitement of public disturbance and blasphemy, following a petition against him to the Police alleging that the Islamic cleric in one of his last Ramadan Tafsir sessions made blasphemous comments against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and some notable Dariqa clerics.

In his ruling, the presiding judge of the court, Hussaini Turaki, held that the Imam, who was earlier released on bail, be coerced to appear before him during the next sitting of the court on Monday, June 5, 2023.

He added that the failure of Dr Abdul’aziz to honour the court’s summon served on him amounted to contempt.

However, counsel to the Islamic cleric, Barrister Sadiq Abubakar Ilelah, blamed an undisclosed ailment as being the main reason Dr…





Source: Leadership Newspaper