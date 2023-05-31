Applause As LASU Vice Chancellor Bags National Productivity Award





The gale of reforms sweeping Lagos State University (LASU) has received official recognition with the conferment of national productivity award on the vice chancellor of the institution, Professor Yemi Olatunji-Bello.

She was listed among the 35 recipients (individual category) for 2021 approved by the immediate-past President Muhammadu Buhari in a statement signed by the Director General/CEO of the National Productivity Centre, Dr. Nasir Raji-Mustapha.

A total of 36 awardees were approved for year 2022.

The National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award is statutorily empowered to recognise individuals, corporate institutions and MDAs identified as having made significant contributions to the nation yearly.

A total of seven companies were shortlisted for the award in 2021 and the same number were approved for 2022.

Since Professor Olatunji-Bello’s assumption of office in 2021, LASU has recorded significant milestone. Within three months in office, the university was able to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper