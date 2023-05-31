As New Governors Come On Board





On May 29, no fewer than 18 new governors were sworn into office. Twelve of the 18 succeeded governors from their own parties and were, in most cases, handpicked by their predecessors. That is, however, not a guarantee that the newly sworn-in governors will not fallout with the former governors sooner than expected. In the politics of Nigeria, it has become a familiar pattern for outgoing state executives to insist on determining who succeeds them in office only to end up as ‘mortal enemies’ of their successors.

But in a state like Kaduna, former governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has frequently declared a policy of non-interference with the government that succeeds him in office.

This is something he has practiced with previous jobs he had held. Those assignments, however, did not carry the same political weight as an executive governor of a state and he may find it much more difficult if Governor Uba Sani chooses to undo some of his policies.

By and large, in states where the new…





