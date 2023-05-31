Benue Gov Fr. Alia Appoints SSG, CoS, Others 





New Benue State governor, Revd. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has appointed Prof. Joseph Alakali as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Recall that the Governor had earlier appointed Tersoo Kula as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) and Dr. Emmanuel Chenge as Principal Private Secretary (PPS).

Other appointments also include Rt. Hon. Paul Biam as the Chief of Staff (CoS), Moses Agbogbo Ode as Head of Service (HoS).

A statement signed by the CPS, Tersoo Kula, stated that the appointments take immediate effect, while more appointments were being expected.





Source: Leadership Newspaper