Benue Rep-elect Agbese Congratulates Gov Alia, Deputy





The member-elect for Ado/Okpokwu/ Ogbadibo federal constituency of Benue State, Chief Philip Agbese, has congratulated Governor Hyacinth Alia and his deputy, Dr. Sam Ode, for their inauguration and subsequent assumption of office.

Governor Alia on Tuesday visited the state secretariat complex in Makurdi unannounced, and was taken around the two-storey building housing offices of state agencies and parastatals by the Head of Service, Veronica Onyeke.

He expressed total displeasure at the level to which government files, furniture, and other valuable property at the secretariat were torn, defaced, and left unkempt by workers.

Agbese, in a statement on Wednesday, said the new administration has hit the ground running, demonstrating the much-needed will to change the fortunes of the state.

The Enone Servant, as he is known, noted that in the last 24 hours, the governor has already taken drastic steps to cleanse the land of the demons of the last Samuel Ortom…





Source: Leadership Newspaper