New Abia Gov Suspends Payment Of Transport Levies





The newly inaugurated Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has directed the immediate suspension of all kinds of Transport Levy payable to Abia State government.

He made this known via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

In a series of tweets, the Governor wrote: “In line with my campaign promise to sanitize methods of revenue collection in Abia, and stop all kinds of extortion, intimidation and harassement of motorists, I have directed the immediate suspension of all kinds of Transport Levies payable to Abia state government and imposed on Tricycles, Buses, Taxis and other commercial vehicles plying Abia roads.

“This suspension takes immediate effect and will remain until we review these levies and make public arrangements for the smooth, organized and transparent collection of such Transport Levies.

“In the light of the above decision, I have asked all those involved, directly and indirectly to please discontinue forthwith, or face the wrath of the law, as security…





Source: Leadership Newspaper