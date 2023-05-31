Senate Amends ICPC Act, False Petitioners Risk 2 Years In Jail





The Senate yesterday amended the Act establishing the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) providing for a two-year jail term for false petition.

The amendment followed the consideration of a report by the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, chaired by Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari (APC, Kaduna).

Section 25 of the ICPC Act was amended to provide a two-year jail term without an option of fine.

In the principal Act, the offense of false petition attracts a fine of N100,000.

The amendment in section (25) (1) says Any person who makes or cause any other person to make to an officer of the commission, any statement which to the knowledge of the person making the statement, or causing the statement to be made is false, or intended to mislead shall be guilty of an offense and shall on conviction be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two (2) years.





Source: Leadership Newspaper