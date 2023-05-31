Subsidy: Negotiation With Federal Govt Deadlocked As NLC Demands Reversal





The federal government and the organized Labour failed to reach a consensus on the contentious issue of fuel subsidy removal.

The meeting, which was aimed at addressing the concerns of Nigerian workers regarding the impact of the subsidy removal, ended in a deadlock on Wednesday evening at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The decision to remove the fuel subsidy had triggered immediate hoarding by fuel marketers and panic buying by consumers.

The organised Labour, led by President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, and President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Festus Osifo, criticised the government’s approach, highlighting the lack of engagement in exploring alternative solutions.

After the lengthy meeting, Comrade Ajaero expressed the Labour’s demand for the government to return to the status quo.

He stated, “We should go back to the status quo, negotiate, consider alternatives, and assess the effects this action will have on the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper