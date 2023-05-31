Tinubu Holds Meeting With EFCC Chairman At Presidential Villa





President Bola Tinubu has met with Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday afternoon.

Although the specific agenda of the meeting remains unknown, recent events have might have likely influenced the meeting.

Just 24 hours ago on Tuesday, the Lagos office building of the EFCC was barricaded by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident at the EFCC office in Lagos was among the issues President Tinubu and EFCC chairman addressed during the meeting.

Recall, President Tinubu had promptly instructed the DSS to withdraw its personnel and vehicles from the EFCC office in response to the confrontation.

He further emphasised the need for a peaceful resolution to any misunderstanding between the two agencies.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Tunde Rahman, President Tinubu directed the Department of State Services…





Source: Leadership Newspaper