AHF Trains Nasarawa Students On Menstrual Health





AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), in collaboration with Keffi Local Government, Nasarawa State has trained Secondary School students on menstrual health management, towards putting an end to shame and stigma on menstruation.

The event organised yesterday by AHF also instituted a sanitary pad bank in Keffi Primary Healthcare Agency and Keffi Ministry of Women Affairs, to ensure availability of sanitary pads for girls.

Menstrual Hygiene Day (MH Day) is celebrated annually on May 28, with 2023 global theme: `End The Stigma on Periods’.

The annual MH Day, is to highlight the importance of menstrual care, and raise awareness about issues faced by women and girls who do not have access to clean water and sanitary products.

Speaking at the event, Medical Director AHF Nigeria, Dr Emma Nwabueze said the Foundation was creating awareness, to end stigma around menstruation while ensuring young women and girls have access to menstrual pads.

He said the process of menstruation had caused…





Source: Leadership Newspaper