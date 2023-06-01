APC Governors Pick Uzodimma As PGF Chairman





Imo State governor Hope Uzodimma, has emerged the new chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), an umbrella body of governors elected on the platform of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is just as the governors met with the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Although details of the meeting which were held behind closed doors were sketchy, LEADERSHIP gathered that it was part of ongoing consultations on the party’s zoning arrangement for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

Speaking after the meeting with the APC NWC, Governor Uzodimma parries the issue of the National Assembly leadership, noting however that the party will continue to talk and convince stakeholders.

He said, “The president has not made a proclamation for the National Assembly leadership to be inaugurated. And of course, you know, APC is the majority party.

“At the right time, the party will continue to convince and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper