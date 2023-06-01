Makinde Appoints 4 Aides, LAUTECH Hospital CMD





Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has approved the appointment of four aides to work with him in his second term in office.

The governor’s chief of staff, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, said the governor approved the appointment of Miss Ololade Ajibola as his senior special assistant (Special Duties); Alhaji Akeem Azeez as personal assistant 1; Mr. Samson Adejumo as personal assistant 2 and Mr. Isah Kabir as principal secretary to the governor.

Makinde also approved the appointment of Professor Olawale Olakulehin as the acting chief medical director (CMD) of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

Ogunwuyi said the appointments were with immediate effect.

While congratulating the new appointees, the governor asked them to see their appointments as a further call to service and urged them to discharge their duties with absolute loyalty, dedication and diligence.





Source: Leadership Newspaper