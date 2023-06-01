NCAT Wins Best Aviation Training School





The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), has won an award as the best Aviation Training Institution in the world with the highest number of trained instructors.

The award was bestowed on the College on Wednesday, 31st May, 2023 at the on-going 2023 ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS) holding in Seoul, South Korea.

Spokesperson of the ministry of Aviation, Odutayo Oluseyi in a statement last night, said: “the symposium themed “Working Together for an Innovative and Sustainable Global Aviation Community” was organised by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in collaboration with the Korean ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

The symposium also “provided ICAO’s member states the opportunities of having comprehensive panel discussions with various aviation experts.

“Bilateral meetings with ICAO on implementation support activities and diverse exhibition of the latest industry products and services further provided…





Source: Leadership Newspaper