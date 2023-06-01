NDLEA Invites Shortlisted Candidates For Screening, Interview





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has invited Superintendent Cadre and shortlisted Narcotic Agent/Narcotic Assistant Cadre applicants, who passed its recent assessment tests for screening and interview.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi.

The shortlisted candidates are expected to attend screening/interview at 8am from Monday, June 5 to Friday, June 16, 2023 in locations indicated in the respective batches where their names appeared on the agency’s website.

The five designated centres nationwide are Abuja, Lagos, Jos, Kano and Port Harcourt.

According to the statement, candidates are expected to come with their relevant documents, including original and photocopy of credentials in a file and the required clothing materials indicated on NDLEA’s website.





Source: Leadership Newspaper