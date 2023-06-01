New Hands On Deck(?)





Unlike his immediate predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, who was a military Head of State way back in the early 1980s, precisely 30 years before he was elected President of Nigeria in 2015, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed is absolutely new on the job. Even as the former Governor of Lagos State who, while there, demonstrated enough capacity for the engagement of competent hands for the purpose of the design and implementation of policies and programmes of government, he is not the same as a second timer.

Yet, he is a former governor whose expertise in governance has been firmly established, which is the strongest reason for the hope that he will speedily expand his horizon and vision to incorporate issues that are essentially national. The new president is, in fact, expected to quickly begin to have that kind of pan-Nigerian outlook that is a fundamental feature of a true president of Nigeria in whose hands the citizens of the country can willingly entrust their future.

Tinubu is, in other words,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper