Police Confirm Killing Of 6 People In Rivers Communities





The Rivers State Police command has confirmed the killing of six persons in two communities in Ahoada-East local government areas by suspected cultists.

The Police public relations officer (PPRO) in the state, Grace Iringe Koko, confirmed the ugly development in a chat with journalists in Port Harcourt

Iringe-Koko disclosed that the suspected cultists killed their victims over refusal of the community to pay N1.5million levy to the cultists.

Recall that gunmen suspected to be cultists was reported to have killed one person in Abarikpo community in Ahoada-East local government area in the hours of yesterday while five persons were killed in Odiereke-Ubie community in Ahoada-West local government area on Tuesday.

Public relations officer of Akoh Youth Congress (AYC), in Akoh Kingdom of Ahoada East LGA, Hector Chinem, in an interview with news men, narrated what led to the killings in Ahoada East in Abarikpo community.

Chinem stated that at about five minutes after 4:00am yesterday,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper