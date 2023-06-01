Sanwo-Olu Unveils Expanded Development Agenda For Lagos





The governor has expanded the scope of his administration’s governing T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda, encapsulating three additional areas of focus that the state government would intensify intervention in the next four years to include social inclusion, gender equality and youth.

Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed this to Lagosians on Monday when he took the oath to kick off his second term at the amphitheatre of Tafawa Balewa Square, where the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, administered the oath on him.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said Lagos had remained on the track of sustenance and prosperity, pointing out that his Government’s financial engineering led to the upgrade of the State to AAA(nga) status in financial sustainability and resilience by Fitch International – a feat unprecedented in the state’s annals.

The governor, sharing his catalogue of achievements, also listed other notable progress made by Lagos, especially in expanding infrastructure to enhance intermodal…





Source: Leadership Newspaper